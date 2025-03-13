Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HPL Electric & Power spurts on securing smart meter orders worth Rs 370 cr

HPL Electric & Power spurts on securing smart meter orders worth Rs 370 cr

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

HPL Electric & Power rallied 6.54% to Rs 393.40 after the company announced that it has received smart meter orders worth Rs 369.90 crore from its regular leading customers for the supply of smart meters.

The company stated that these orders are part of its ongoing business operations and will be executed in accordance with the terms and conditions of the respective purchase orders and supply agreements.

HPL Electric & Power is a leading player and Indias fastest-growing electrical and power distribution equipment manufacturer with products ranging from industrial and domestic circuit protection switchgears, cables, energy-saving meters, CFL & LED lamps.

 

The companys standalone net profit surged 51.4% to Rs 18.08 crore on a 7.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 392.48 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

