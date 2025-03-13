Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 64.03 points or 1.01% at 6276.72 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.87%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.11%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.57%),Anant Raj Ltd (down 1.44%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha Ltd (down 0.87%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.81%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.31%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.98%), and SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 0.25%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 195.06 or 0.44% at 43922.75.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 29.34 points or 0.22% at 13593.26.

Also Read

MK Stalin, Stalin

LIVE news: Tamil Nadu govt replaces ₹ symbol with Tamil symbol in state Budget documents

Kailash Kher

HC quashes complaint against Kailash Kher for hurting religious feelings

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI likely to cut rates in April MPC meet as inflation drops below 4%: UBS

Happy Holi 2025

Happy Holi 2025: How to download AI-generated images for Holi celebrations

Tata motors

Tata Motors returns in Sri Lanka with all-new passenger vehicle portfolio

The Nifty 50 index was down 27.75 points or 0.12% at 22442.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 36.93 points or 0.05% at 73992.83.

On BSE,1640 shares were trading in green, 2227 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex slides 149 pts; realty shares drop

Sensex slides 149 pts; realty shares drop

Benchmarks turn rangebound; European mkt decline

Benchmarks turn rangebound; European mkt decline

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; auto shares slide

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; auto shares slide

Nifty scale above 22,500; PSU bank shares rally

Nifty scale above 22,500; PSU bank shares rally

Barometers trade with tiny gains; breadth negative

Barometers trade with tiny gains; breadth negative

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon