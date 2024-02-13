HPL Electric soars after bagging Rs 181-cr smart meter supply contract

HPL Electric & Power jumped 4.90% to Rs 307 after the company announced that it has received an order of worth Rs 181 crore from leading advanced metering infrastructure service provider (AMISP) client for the supply of smart meters.

The said order would be executed as per the terms of the letter of award (LoA), the company added.

HPL Electric & Power leading players and Indias fastest growing electrical and power distribution equipment manufacturer with products ranging from industrial and domestic circuit protection switchgears, cables, energy saving meters, CFL & LED lamps.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 75.4% to Rs 11 crore on 15.9% increase in net sales to Rs 350.45 crore in Q2 FY24 over Q2 FY23.

