KIOCL rallies on reporting turnaround Q3 performance

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
KIOCL gained 3.52% to Rs 385.60 after the mining company reported net profit of Rs 39.03 crore in Q3 FY24 as against net loss of Rs 33.88 posted in Q3 FY23.
Revenue from operations surged 90.86% year on year (YoY) to Rs 549.44 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 36.96 crore as compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 33.88 crore recorded in Q3 FY23.
Total expenses spiked 53.73% to Rs 524.20 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23. Cost of Materials Consumed stood at Rs 437.52 crore (up 135.06% YoY), power and fuel expenses was at Rs 71.53 crore (up 89.63%) while employees benefits expense was Rs 38.41 crore (down 13.2% YoY) during the period under review.
On nine-month basis, the PSU companys net loss narrowed to Rs 40.41 crore in 9M FY24 from Rs 179.88 crore posted in 9M FY23. Net sales surged 83.29% YoY to Rs 1,481.97 crore in 9M FY24.
KIOCL is a flagship company under the Ministry of Steel, GOI, with Mini Ratna status. It is an export-oriented unit with expertise in iron ore mining, filtration technology and production of high-quality pellets. The company has also ventured into operating and maintenance (O&M) services for steel projects.
As of 31 December 2023, the Government of India held 99.03% stake in the company.
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

