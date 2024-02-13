KIOCL rallies on reporting turnaround Q3 performance

KIOCL gained 3.52% to Rs 385.60 after the mining company reported net profit of Rs 39.03 crore in Q3 FY24 as against net loss of Rs 33.88 posted in Q3 FY23.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 36.96 crore as compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 33.88 crore recorded in Q3 FY23.

Total expenses spiked 53.73% to Rs 524.20 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23. Cost of Materials Consumed stood at Rs 437.52 crore (up 135.06% YoY), power and fuel expenses was at Rs 71.53 crore (up 89.63%) while employees benefits expense was Rs 38.41 crore (down 13.2% YoY) during the period under review.

On nine-month basis, the PSU companys net loss narrowed to Rs 40.41 crore in 9M FY24 from Rs 179.88 crore posted in 9M FY23. Net sales surged 83.29% YoY to Rs 1,481.97 crore in 9M FY24.

KIOCL is a flagship company under the Ministry of Steel, GOI, with Mini Ratna status. It is an export-oriented unit with expertise in iron ore mining, filtration technology and production of high-quality pellets. The company has also ventured into operating and maintenance (O&M) services for steel projects.

As of 31 December 2023, the Government of India held 99.03% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Revenue from operations surged 90.86% year on year (YoY) to Rs 549.44 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.