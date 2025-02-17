Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HUDCO signs MoU with Institute for Housing and Urban Development Studies (IHS), Erasmus University, Netherlands

HUDCO signs MoU with Institute for Housing and Urban Development Studies (IHS), Erasmus University, Netherlands

Image

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:59 PM IST
Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute for Housing and Urban Development Studies (IHS), Erasmus University, Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on 17 February 2025, with the aim of reinforcing cooperation and collaboration to leverage respective strengths of the concerned institutions for the effective implementation of training, research, capacity building activities and fee-based projects/services in the field of human settlements.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cochin Shipyard announces collaboration with A.P. Moller V Maersk

Cochin Shipyard announces collaboration with A.P. Moller V Maersk

Sun Pharma features in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025

Sun Pharma features in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025

Arvind SmartSpaces launches Rs 600 cr residential plotted development project in Ahmedabad

Arvind SmartSpaces launches Rs 600 cr residential plotted development project in Ahmedabad

Pound currency speculators further reduce net short position

Pound currency speculators further reduce net short position

Euro currency speculators continue to stay net short

Euro currency speculators continue to stay net short

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentClass 12 Physical Education paper analysis 2025US visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon