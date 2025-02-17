Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cochin Shipyard announces collaboration with A.P. Moller V Maersk

Cochin Shipyard announces collaboration with A.P. Moller V Maersk

Image

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

To explore opportunities in ship repair, maintenance, and shipbuilding in India

Cochin Shipyard (CSL) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with A.P. Moller V Maersk to explore collaboration opportunities in ship repair, maintenance, and shipbuilding in India. This aligns with the Government of India's Vision 2047 maritime objectives and recent Union Budget 2025-26 announcements to position India among the top global maritime hubs.

The MoU encompasses key areas of co-operation such as: h

Technical expertise sharing for achieving global standards in ship maintenance;

Exploration of ship repair, dry docking, and new building opportunities; h

Joint training programs focusing responsible practices; and h

 

Skill development initiatives for both CSL employees and Maersk seafarers

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sun Pharma features in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025

Arvind SmartSpaces launches Rs 600 cr residential plotted development project in Ahmedabad

Pound currency speculators further reduce net short position

Euro currency speculators continue to stay net short

India's textile recycling market projected to reach USD 400 million in the coming years

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

