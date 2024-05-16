Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 877.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 184.51% to Rs 2.02 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 280.39% to Rs 1.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.74% to Rs 5.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Hybrid Financial Services rose 877.78% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 184.51% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.