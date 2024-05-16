Business Standard
Imagicaaworld introduces new attraction at Wet'n Joy Amusement Park in Lonavala

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Imagicaaworld Entertainment announced the launch of a new marquee attraction - 'You are the Star' at Wet'n Joy Amusement Park in Lonavala, which is now part of the listed entity starting FY 24-25.
This is the first of many attractions which the Company has planned across the recently integrated Wet'n Joy and Sai Teerth parks. This attraction is part of the Rs. 25 Crores capex done by Giriraj Enterprise before the acquisition of park by Imagicaaworld Entertainment. Going forward, multiple attractions of this nature are in the pipeline to be added which are expected to incrementally increase footfalls in these locations.
First Published: May 16 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

