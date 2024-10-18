IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit rises 45.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 117.00% to Rs 2.17 croreNet profit of IB Infotech Enterprises rose 45.45% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 117.00% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.171.00 117 OPM %20.2816.00 -PBDT0.390.17 129 PBT0.230.15 53 NP0.160.11 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content