V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.00% to Rs 0.73 croreNet profit of V B Desai Financial Services rose 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.00% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.730.50 46 OPM %9.598.00 -PBDT0.120.08 50 PBT0.120.08 50 NP0.090.06 50
