Amal consolidated net profit rises 223.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.41% to Rs 30.06 croreNet profit of Amal rose 223.39% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.41% to Rs 30.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales30.0622.20 35 OPM %31.0723.47 -PBDT8.524.25 100 PBT6.231.97 216 NP5.531.71 223
