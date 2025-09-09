Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ichnos Glenmark Innovation receives upfront payment of USD700 million

Ichnos Glenmark Innovation receives upfront payment of USD700 million

Image

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI), Glenmark's wholly owned subsidiary, has received an upfront payment of $700 million from AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).

The payment is in accordance with the agreed contractual terms and is being made towards an exclusive global licensing agreement for IGI's lead investigational asset, ISB 2001 across North America, Europe, Japan, and Greater China markets.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

