Stock Alert: HUDCO, Strides Pharma Science, Morepen Laboratories , Indian Overseas Bank, Arisinfra Solutions

Stock Alert: HUDCO, Strides Pharma Science, Morepen Laboratories , Indian Overseas Bank, Arisinfra Solutions

Image

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 9 September 2025.

Result Today:

Vikram Solar and Regaal Resources set to announce quarterly results today.

Stocks to Watch:

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) to extend financial assistance of up to Rs 11,300 crore over a period of five years.

Strides Pharma Science has announced a strategic product development partnership with US-based Kenox Pharmaceuticals to expand its portfolio of nasal spray products targeted at the United States market.

Morepen Laboratories announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Morepen Medipath, has signed a joint venture agreement with UAE-based Bimedical FZE to establish a new joint venture company.

 

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) informed that the Government of India has extended the tenure of Ajay Kumar Srivastava as managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) of the bank till 8 October 2027.

Arisinfra Solutions announced that its subsidiary has launched a premium villa plot development project in Bengaluru in partnership with Vaishnavi Residences, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over Rs 200 crore.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

