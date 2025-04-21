Monday, April 21, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Intellect to leverage its eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking platform for UK-based financial institution

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Intellect Design Arena has secured a landmark, multi-year, multi-million dollar engagement with one of the UK's most prestigious financial institutions. The engagement is rooted in Intellect's unique approach that combines First Principles Thinking and Design Thinking to reimagine banking from the ground up. By leveraging its cutting-edge eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking platform, Intellect will empower the bank to accelerate its global expansion strategy, deliver contextual customer experiences, and achieve transformational outcomes with speed and agility.

At the heart of this strategic partnership lies the Power of ONE - One Architecture. One Platform. One Experience. eMACH.ai brings the strength of a unified, composable architecture that eliminates fragmentation and complexity across systems, enabling the bank to execute with unmatched agility, speed, and intelligence. Built on microservices, API-first, cloud-native, and headless principles, eMACH.ai serves as the single digital backbone powering the bank's international wholesale banking ambitions.

 

As part of its international growth strategy, the bank will expand its wholesale banking footprint into key financial centres including India, Hong Kong & Singapore. Intellect's Wholesale Banking Platform will deliver a single, integrated platform that addresses all four key revenue poolsCorporate Deposits, Commercial Lending, Payments, and Digital Engagementproviding the bank with a unified business model to scale across regions without duplication or delay.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

