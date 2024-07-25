Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ICICI Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1199.85, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.41% in last one year as compared to a 23.33% rally in NIFTY and a 10.35% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
ICICI Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1199.85, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24392.1. The Sensex is at 80039.95, down 0.14%.ICICI Bank Ltd has eased around 1.49% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51317, down 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 144.21 lakh shares in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1202.2, down 1.53% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd jumped 20.41% in last one year as compared to a 23.33% rally in NIFTY and a 10.35% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 21.05 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dr Reddy's Labs Q1 Preview: Market share loss in products to drag profits

Parliament LIVE news: Opposition MPs should not insult people's mandate, says Kiren Rijiju

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty turn flat; broader indices continue to struggle

RBI tightens domestic transfer rules: KYC must for walk- in money transfer

LIVE: Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Kejriwal, Sisodia, K Kavitha in excise policy scam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon