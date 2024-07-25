ICICI Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1199.85, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.41% in last one year as compared to a 23.33% rally in NIFTY and a 10.35% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1199.85, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24392.1. The Sensex is at 80039.95, down 0.14%.ICICI Bank Ltd has eased around 1.49% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51317, down 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 144.21 lakh shares in last one month.