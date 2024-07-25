Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 14.63% to Rs 29172.97 croreNet profit of Canara Bank rose 8.79% to Rs 4067.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3738.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 14.63% to Rs 29172.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25450.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income29172.9725450.79 15 OPM %58.8356.82 -PBDT5422.034932.89 10 PBT5422.034932.89 10 NP4067.513738.93 9
