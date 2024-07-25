Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jyothy Labs surges as PAT climbs to Rs 102 crore in Q1

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Jyothy Labs jumped 6.47% to Rs 540.80 after the household products maker reported 5.65% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 101.73 crore on 7.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 741.81 crore in Q1 FY25 over in Q1 FY24.
Profit before tax grew 9.14% year on year (YoY) to Rs 132.37 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
During the quarter, operating EBITDA rose 13.71% to Rs 133.5 crore from Rs 117.4 crore in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 18% in Q1 FY25 as against 17.1% in Q1 FY24.
The companys fabric care sales increased by 8.8% in Q1 FY25 as compared with same period last year. Despite of intense competition, fabric care portfolio recorded higher growth due to expanded distribution, ground level activities and product differentiation. The company continued to witness consistent growth in post wash brands and main wash detergents have shown accelerated growth across channels.
The dishwashing sales grew by 7.1% YoY for Q1 FY25. The firm said that they have aggressively investment in outdoor media and out of home apart for the brands Exo & Pril from conventional medium which has boosted their growth and has become a preferred choice among consumers in the utensils cleaning category.
The personal care sales increased 10.9% YoY in Q1 FY25 as compared with same period last year. Its Neem based Margo soap continues to be consumer preference for its authenticity.

More From This Section

L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 11.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Venus Pipes &amp; Tubes standalone net profit rises 58.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 15.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Real Estate stocks slide

The household insecticides sales rose by 2% for Q1 FY25. The rise is due to extreme summer in North and East of India.
M R Jyothy, managing director of Jyothy Labs, said, Our operating performance has been encouraging. We are focused on deepening our consumer connect to reach out effectively to the last mile of our country, with our wide and differentiated product portfolio.
In addition to direct distribution expansion and manufacturing capacity augmentation, we continue to boost our A&P spends to enhance brand visibility. At Jyothy labs, we have been delivering better than industry growth and aim to deliver consistent growth for our shareholders with expanding profitability metrices.
Jyothy Labs is a multi brand FMCG company, involved in the manufacturing and marketing of products in fabric care, dishwash, mosquito repellent and personal care.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dr Reddy's Labs Q1 Preview: Market share loss in products to drag profits

Parliament LIVE news: Opposition MPs should not insult people's mandate, says Kiren Rijiju

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty turn flat; broader indices continue to struggle

RBI tightens domestic transfer rules: KYC must for walk- in money transfer

LIVE: Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Kejriwal, Sisodia, K Kavitha in excise policy scam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon