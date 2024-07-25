L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 11.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.45% to Rs 2070.51 crore

Net profit of L T Foods rose 11.44% to Rs 153.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 137.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.45% to Rs 2070.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1778.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2070.511778.0811.6312.02250.21216.79208.25181.23153.17137.44