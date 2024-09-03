ICICI Bank Ltd Slips 0.38%

ICICI Bank Ltd has added 2.42% over last one month compared to 0.01% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 2.06% rise in the SENSEX

ICICI Bank Ltd fell 0.38% today to trade at Rs 1225.35. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.03% to quote at 58478.53. The index is down 0.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bank of Baroda decreased 0.26% and IndusInd Bank Ltd lost 0.18% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 17.1 % over last one year compared to the 25.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.