ICICI Bank Ltd Slips 0.38%

ICICI Bank Ltd Slips 0.38%

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
ICICI Bank Ltd has added 2.42% over last one month compared to 0.01% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 2.06% rise in the SENSEX
ICICI Bank Ltd fell 0.38% today to trade at Rs 1225.35. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.03% to quote at 58478.53. The index is down 0.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bank of Baroda decreased 0.26% and IndusInd Bank Ltd lost 0.18% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 17.1 % over last one year compared to the 25.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
On the BSE, 3972 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.6 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1257.65 on 11 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 898.85 on 26 Oct 2023.
First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

