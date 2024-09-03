PTC Industries allots 5.30 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 14,97,11,880 consisting of 1,49,71,188 equity shares.

PTC Industries has allotted 5,30,315 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 13,199.70 per share including a premium of Rs 13,189.70 per share which takes into account a discount of Rs 694.72 per share on the floor price of Rs 13,894.42 per share (5% of the floor price), aggregating to Rs 699.99 crore, pursuant to the QIP.