Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta board OKs interim dividend of Rs 20/sh

Vedanta board OKs interim dividend of Rs 20/sh

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Vedanta informed that its board of directors has approved second interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25, amounting to Rs 7,821 crore.
The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Wednesday, 10 September 2024. At yesterday's closing price of Rs 495.75, the said dividend translates to a dividend yield of 3.83%.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. As of June 2024, Vedanta held 64.92% stake in the company.
The companys consolidated net profit increased 19.4% t Rs 2,345 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 1,964 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 12% YoY to Rs 8,130 crore in Q1 FY25.
The scrip declined 1.06% to end at 463.30 on Monday, 2 September 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

LIVE news: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to chair meeting on Rafale-Maritime acquisition today

psu, nifty, sensex, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Subdued GIFT Nifty, mixed Asian cues signal slow start for Sensex, Nifty

Nifty 50

F&O Cues: DIIs net long in Nifty highest in 2 months; futures premium sink

festival season

Festive season may not light up portfolios, but here's where you can invest

adventue, travel, Switzerland

Medical evacuation insurance a must for your foreign travel: Here's why

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon