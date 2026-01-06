Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICICI Bank receives regulatory approval for acquisition of ICICI PFM

ICICI Bank receives regulatory approval for acquisition of ICICI PFM

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
ICICI Bank announced that Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has, vide its letter dated 05 January 2026 (received by the Bank yesterday at 6:21 p.m.) accorded its approval to the Bank for the proposed acquisition of 100% shareholding in ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company (ICICI PFM) from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and for the Bank to become a sponsor of ICICI PFM subject to compliance with certain conditions.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 6:48 PM IST

