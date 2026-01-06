Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD lingers around two-week low as dollar firms on safe haven demand

EUR/USD lingers around two-week low as dollar firms on safe haven demand

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

EUR/USD pair continues to stay around a two week low even amid a slight revival after hitting a Dec 11 low in the previous session. The pair is quoting at $1.1745, down 0.18% on the day. Dollar strength overseas amid geo-political tensions is weighing on the counter. Investors weighed the implications of the US attack on Venezuela. Besides, data today showed a downward revision of December's Eurozone Services PMI. Eurozone HCOB Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) has been revised down to 52.4, from the previous estimation of 52.6, and a reading of 53.1 in November.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI Supervisory Data Quality Index for commercial banks shows modest improvement

RBI Supervisory Data Quality Index for commercial banks shows modest improvement

Paisalo Digital successfully raises Rs 188.5 cr in Q3

Paisalo Digital successfully raises Rs 188.5 cr in Q3

JLR wholesale volumes drop 43% YoY in Q3 FY26

JLR wholesale volumes drop 43% YoY in Q3 FY26

INR snaps four day losing streak against dollar but stays beyond Rs90/$ mark

INR snaps four day losing streak against dollar but stays beyond Rs90/$ mark

India's automotive exports well positioned to scale further through continued value-chain integration

India's automotive exports well positioned to scale further through continued value-chain integration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackIsrael Lebanon AttackGold and Silver Price TodaySchool Winter Vacation ExtendedUS Immigration CurbsICICI Bank Share
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon