Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JLR wholesale volumes drop 43% YoY in Q3 FY26

JLR wholesale volumes drop 43% YoY in Q3 FY26

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

JLR reported its wholesale and retail sales for the third quarter of FY26 (three-months to 31 December 2025 ). Production returned to normal levels only by mid-November post the cyber incident. Due to this and also the time required to distribute vehicles globally once produced , wholesale and retail volumes reduced on a quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year basis. In addition, the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the launch of new Jaguar , and incremental US tariffs impacting JLR's US exports , continued to impact volumes .

Wholesale volumes for the third quarter were 59,200 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV ('CJLR') ), down 43.3% year-on-year and down 10.6% compared to Q2 FY26. Compared to the prior year, wholesale volumes for the third quarter were down in all markets comprising the UK which was down 0.9%, North America down 64.4%, Europe down 47.6%, China down 46.0%, MENA1 down 8.5% and Overseas down 50.4%. The overall mix of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models was 74.3% of total wholesale volumes in Q 3 FY26, up from 70.3% in Q3 FY25 and down from 76.7% in the prior quarter . Wholesale volumes for the financial year to date were 212,600 , down 26.6% YoY.

 

Retail sales for the third quarter of 79,600 units (including CJLR ) were down 25.1% year-on year and down 6.7% compared to Q2 FY26. Compared to the prior year, retail volumes for the third quarter were down in all markets , comprising the UK which was down 13.3%, North America down 37.7%, Europe down 26.9%, China down 18.4%, MENA1 down 18.7% and Overseas down 14.1%. Retail volumes for the financial year to date were 259,400, down 19.1% YoY.

JLR will report its full financial results for Q3 FY26 in February 2026.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

