ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 67.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.20% to Rs 5045.17 croreNet profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 67.89% to Rs 724.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 431.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.20% to Rs 5045.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4304.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5045.174304.81 17 OPM %19.0712.89 -PBDT960.11573.73 67 PBT960.11573.73 67 NP724.38431.46 68
