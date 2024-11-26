Business Standard
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company to invest Rs 5 cr in Bima Sugam

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has approved investment of Rs 5 crore being Company's contribution as non-life insurer in the equity share capital of Bima Sugam India Federation (Bima Sugam). The aggregate investment (including the above) will not exceeding 10% of the paid-up equity share capital of Bima Sugam, subject to commensurate increase in authorised share capital of Bima Sugam.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

