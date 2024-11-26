ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company to invest Rs 5 cr in Bima Sugam

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has approved investment of Rs 5 crore being Company's contribution as non-life insurer in the equity share capital of Bima Sugam India Federation (Bima Sugam). The aggregate investment (including the above) will not exceeding 10% of the paid-up equity share capital of Bima Sugam, subject to commensurate increase in authorised share capital of Bima Sugam.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content