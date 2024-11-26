Business Standard
Apollo Tyres Ltd soars 2.38%

Apollo Tyres Ltd soars 2.38%

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Ltd is quoting at Rs 515.8, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.05% in last one year as compared to a 21.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 36.42% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Apollo Tyres Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 515.8, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24168.6. The Sensex is at 79913.13, down 0.25%. Apollo Tyres Ltd has risen around 6.04% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Apollo Tyres Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23716.45, down 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 516.9, up 2.49% on the day. Apollo Tyres Ltd is up 22.05% in last one year as compared to a 21.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 36.42% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 34.37 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

