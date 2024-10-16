Business Standard
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Board to consider NCD issue

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

On 22 October 2024

The Board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company will meet on 22 October 2024 to consider fund raising, in one or more tranches, by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures in the nature of subordinated debt in terms of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Registration, capital structure, transfer of shares) Regulations, 2024 and other applicable regulations and circulars, on private placement basis.

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

