SEBI announces process improvements to make sale proceeds available to Foreign Portfolio Investors on settlement day itself

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Securities and Exchange Board of India or SEBI has stated that to boost operational efficiency and respond to concerns raised by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), it has introduced measures to speed up the availability of sale proceeds for such investors, bringing them on par with domestic institutional investors. Under the new system, in place since September 9, 2024, tax certificates for FPI sale trades executed on T day are issued by tax consultants by 9:00 AM IST on T+1 day. This allows FPIs to access sale proceeds, either for repatriation or for reinvestment, on the same T+1 day. It is broadly estimated that efficiency gains on account of these revised processes would be around INR 2,000 Crore per annum.

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

