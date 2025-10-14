ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 17.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.13% to Rs 11843.10 croreNet profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose 17.87% to Rs 295.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 250.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.13% to Rs 11843.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10754.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11843.1010754.21 10 OPM %-0.162.97 -PBDT389.26302.50 29 PBT389.26302.50 29 NP295.83250.99 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content