Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trishakti Industries secures Rs 6-cr order from Reliance Industries

Trishakti Industries secures Rs 6-cr order from Reliance Industries

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Trishakti Industries announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 5.65 crore from Reliance Industries for the deployment of heavy lifting equipment at one of their key renewable energy projects.

The fresh capital expenditure is estimated at about 24 crore, with the contract valued at over 5.65 crore, including taxes, and is scheduled to be completed within 12 months.

Trishakti Industries provides infrastructure and oil & gas exploration services.

Reliance Industries is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail, and digital services.

 

Shares of Trishakti Industries fell 2.13% to 147, while Reliance Industries rose 0.06% to 1,375.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aditya Birla Money slides after Q2 PAT slumps 62% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Aditya Birla Money slides after Q2 PAT slumps 62% YoY to Rs 10 cr

ICICI Prudential rises as Q2 PAT gains 19% YoY to Rs 299 crore

ICICI Prudential rises as Q2 PAT gains 19% YoY to Rs 299 crore

Sensex slumps 301 pts; Nifty slides below 25,150 mark; VIX spurts 4.92%

Sensex slumps 301 pts; Nifty slides below 25,150 mark; VIX spurts 4.92%

Avalon Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Avalon Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KEC International bags new order worth Rs 1,064 crore in Saudi Arabia

KEC International bags new order worth Rs 1,064 crore in Saudi Arabia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon