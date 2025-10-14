Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit declines 61.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.19% to Rs 106.51 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Money declined 61.97% to Rs 10.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.19% to Rs 106.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 127.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales106.51127.08 -16 OPM %43.7153.55 -PBDT17.1738.67 -56 PBT14.2236.21 -61 NP10.1526.69 -62
