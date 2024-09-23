ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 2.04%, gains for fifth straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 783.7, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.64% in last one year as compared to a 31.49% jump in NIFTY and a 25.48% jump in the Nifty Financial Services. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 783.7, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25870.8. The Sensex is at 84661.07, up 0.14%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 8.36% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24789.2, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 785.2, up 2.18% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 127.42 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

