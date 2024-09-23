Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 2.04%, gains for fifth straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 2.04%, gains for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 783.7, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.64% in last one year as compared to a 31.49% jump in NIFTY and a 25.48% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 783.7, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25870.8. The Sensex is at 84661.07, up 0.14%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 8.36% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24789.2, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.25 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 785.2, up 2.18% on the day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 35.64% in last one year as compared to a 31.49% jump in NIFTY and a 25.48% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 127.42 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

India Glycols inks deal with Amrut Distilleries; share price surges 6%

Laapataa Ladies

LIVE news updates: 'Laapataa Ladies' picked as India's entry for Oscars

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pakistani Taliban deny attacking convoy of foreign ambassadors in northwest

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SmallCap tests fresh high at 57,500, MidCap up 200pts; Sensex, Nifty flat

Spicejet

Fueled by Rs 3,000 crore fundraise, SpiceJet to aim 100 aircrafts by 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon