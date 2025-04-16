Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 28.98% in the March 2025 quarter

ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 28.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Sales decline 9.38% to Rs 1398.36 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities declined 28.98% to Rs 381.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 536.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.38% to Rs 1398.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1543.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.43% to Rs 1941.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1696.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.40% to Rs 6331.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5049.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1398.361543.17 -9 6331.675049.21 25 OPM %70.5169.92 -70.4166.77 - PBDT552.66753.59 -27 2762.152386.44 16 PBT510.09719.90 -29 2605.262277.52 14 NP381.04536.53 -29 1941.451696.69 14

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

