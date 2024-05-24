Business Standard
ICRA consolidated net profit rises 22.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 13.64% to Rs 123.96 crore
Net profit of ICRA rose 22.15% to Rs 46.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 123.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.72% to Rs 151.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.63% to Rs 446.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 403.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales123.96109.08 14 446.11403.23 11 OPM %40.2134.86 -33.3535.44 - PBDT66.5953.60 24 213.32191.05 12 PBT62.1350.88 22 199.86181.22 10 NP46.8738.37 22 151.09135.24 12
First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

