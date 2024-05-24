ICRA consolidated net profit rises 22.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.64% to Rs 123.96 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 11.72% to Rs 151.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.63% to Rs 446.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 403.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of ICRA rose 22.15% to Rs 46.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 123.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.