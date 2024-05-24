Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Adline Chem Lab reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net Loss of Adline Chem Lab reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit rises 74.86% in the December 2023 quarter

Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 75.69% in the December 2023 quarter

Link Pharma Chem standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Natura Hue Chem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Universal Starch Chem Allied reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.98 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Brigade Enterprises inks JDA to develop Rs 720 cr residential project in Bengaluru

B C C Fuba India standalone net profit rises 10.89% in the March 2024 quarter

TD Power Systems consolidated net profit declines 17.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 47.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Rupa &amp; Company consolidated net profit rises 28.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEITC Q4 Results TodayPaytm Share PriceZerodha | Nithin KamathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon