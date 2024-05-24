B C C Fuba India standalone net profit rises 10.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.20% to Rs 7.70 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 63.48% to Rs 3.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.60% to Rs 32.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of B C C Fuba India rose 10.89% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.20% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.7.709.0832.2628.658.7015.4213.9510.720.641.294.332.930.441.163.612.451.121.013.762.30