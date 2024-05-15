Sagar Cements consolidated net profit declines 85.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.02% to Rs 708.71 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 43.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 30.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.34% to Rs 2504.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2229.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sagar Cements declined 85.36% to Rs 13.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 708.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 621.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.708.71621.542504.612229.549.616.259.826.8766.38167.99115.20174.2410.29126.44-98.9118.4713.2590.48-43.3630.15