Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sagar Cements consolidated net profit declines 85.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 14.02% to Rs 708.71 crore
Net profit of Sagar Cements declined 85.36% to Rs 13.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 708.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 621.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 43.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 30.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.34% to Rs 2504.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2229.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales708.71621.54 14 2504.612229.54 12 OPM %9.616.25 -9.826.87 - PBDT66.38167.99 -60 115.20174.24 -34 PBT10.29126.44 -92 -98.9118.47 PL NP13.2590.48 -85 -43.3630.15 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBCCI | Rahul DravidIndia-Iran Chabahar Port DealIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon