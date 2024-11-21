Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC FIRST Bank allots 1.74 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC FIRST Bank allots 1.74 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
IDFC FIRST Bank has allotted 1,74,474 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to the eligible employees, upon exercise of stock options vested with them under the 'IDFC FIRST Bank - ESOS'.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 73,19,01,87,540 /- comprising of 7,31,90,18,754 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 73,19,19,32,280 /- comprising of 7,31,91,93,228 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

virat Kholi, kholi, Gautam Gambhir, Gautam

IND vs AUS: Stay calm, avoid knee-jerk reactions - Shastri's advice to GG

Nitish Reddy

IND vs AUS: Reddy is talented and believes in his game, says skipper Bumrah

Mohammed Shami

Shami ridicules Sanjay Manjrekar over comments on reduced IPL auction value

sebi

Sebi abolishes 1% mandatory security deposit requirements in public issues

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

LIVE news: ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Israel's defense minister & Hamas official

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon