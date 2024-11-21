Business Standard
IDFC First Bank allots 1.74 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 1.74 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
IDFC First Bank has allotted 1,74,474 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10/- each fully paid-up to the eligible employees, upon exercise of stock options vested with them under the 'IDFC FIRST Bank - ESOS'.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 73,19,01,87,540 /- comprising of 7,31,90,18,754 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 73,19,19,32,280 /- comprising of 7,31,91,93,228 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

