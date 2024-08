Powered by Capital Market - Live News

IDFC First Bank has allotted 15,13,657 equity shares under ESOS. Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 74,78,81,83,800/- comprising of 7,47,88,18,380 of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 74,80,33,20,370/- comprising of 7,48,03,32,037 equity shares of ₹ 10/- each fully paid-up.