Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Granules India Ltd soars 1.63%, up for third straight session

Granules India Ltd soars 1.63%, up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 686.45, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 132.26% in last one year as compared to a 27.49% gain in NIFTY and a 47.43% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
Granules India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 686.45, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24728.5. The Sensex is at 80764.15, down 0.05%. Granules India Ltd has added around 32.57% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22374.25, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.57 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 688, up 1.63% on the day. Granules India Ltd is up 132.26% in last one year as compared to a 27.49% gain in NIFTY and a 47.43% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 36.39 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

car accident, road accident

Viral road rage video shocks the internet, SUV mows down 4 on Thane highway

gavel law cases

LIVE news: Court extends police custody of accused in Badlapur sexual abuse case till Aug 26

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE updates: Indices listless; Orient Tech IPO subscribed 3.5x so far on Day 1

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: CISF officials visit RG Kar hospital, conduct inspection

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: CISF officials visit RG Kar hospital, conduct inspection

equity trading volumes, share market

Updater Services stock surges 11% on acquiring stake in subsidiary; details

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon