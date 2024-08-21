Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd up for third consecutive session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 21.37, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.71% in last one year as compared to a 27.49% drop in NIFTY and a 6.74% drop in the Nifty Media index. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.37, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24728.5. The Sensex is at 80764.15, down 0.05%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has slipped around 6.11% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2075.2, up 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 44.85 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News