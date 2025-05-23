Friday, May 23, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro eases against dollar as Trump threatens to impose 50% tariff on EU

Euro eases against dollar as Trump threatens to impose 50% tariff on EU

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

The euro gave back early day gains and slipped lower on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose the European Union with 50% tariffs. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 50 per cent tariff on imports from the EU on June 1, saying that talks with the bloc are going nowhere. As per media reports, Trump on his Truth Social platform on Friday attacked the bloc for Trade Barriers, VAT Taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, [and] unfair and unjustified lawsuits against Americans Companies. The EU has been very difficult to deal with, Trump wrote. Our discussions with them are going nowhere! he added. EUR/USD had advanced significantly during the day due to weakness in the US Dollar over US fiscal imbalance concern. The pair was last seen at $1.338 after having hit the days high of $1.1394.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

