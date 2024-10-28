IFB Industries consolidated net profit rises 45.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.76% to Rs 1219.33 croreNet profit of IFB Industries rose 45.89% to Rs 31.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.76% to Rs 1219.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1100.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1219.331100.90 11 OPM %5.375.68 -PBDT73.8261.73 20 PBT43.2931.38 38 NP31.4121.53 46
