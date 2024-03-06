Torrent Pharma Gujarat facility clears USFDA inspection

The drug maker informed that the US drug regulator has issued an establishment inspection report (EIR) for the Bileshwarpura facility in Gujarat stating the inspection to be closed.

On 12 December, the firm stated that USFDA had issued a Form 483 with 5 procedural observations, post inspection. There was no observation related to data integrity reported, stated the company.

Torrent Pharma has now informed that USFDA has issued an EIR for Bileshwarpura manufacturing facility and the inspection has now been successfully closed by the USFDA.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is the flagship company of the Torrent Group. It is ranked 6th in the Indian Pharmaceuticals Market and is amongst the top five in the therapeutics segments of cardiovascular (CV), gastro intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), vitamins minerals nutritional (VMN) and cosmo-dermatology.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 51.71% to Rs 443 crore on 9.67% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,732 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.11% to currently trade at Rs 2,659.20 on the BSE.

The US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a pre-approval inspection at Torrent Pharmas oral-oncology manufacturing facility located at Bileshwarpura in Gujarat from 5 December 2023 to 11 December 2023.