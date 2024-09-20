IIFL Finance spurts after RBI lifts curbs on gold loan biz

IIFL Finance surged 11.88% to Rs 553 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted the restrictions imposed on the gold loan business of the company.

These restrictions were earlier imposed on 4 March 2024, which prohibited the company from sanctioning, disbursing, or assigning/securitising/selling any of its gold loans.

IIFL Finance, a leading retail-focused NBFC in India, offers loans and mortgages through its subsidiaries. With a wide range of products and a vast customer base, they operate across India through branches and digital channels.

The RBI's decision is effective immediately and allows the company to resume the sanctioning, disbursal, assignment, securitization, and sale of gold loans in compliance with all relevant laws and regulations.