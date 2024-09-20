Adani Ports spurts on inking MoUs with Rorix Holdings

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone advanced 2.49% to Rs 1,443 after the firm informed that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Rorix holdings to revolutionize the commodities market ecosystem.

Rorix Holdings, a subsidiary of International Holding Company / Sirius International Holding, is dedicated to revolutionizing trade finance, consulting, commodities exchange, and trade insurance sectors.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, executive chairman of Rorix Holdings, stated, Our partnership with Adani Ports will create an innovative and efficient commodities market ecosystem. By combining our expertise in regulated financial platforms and market infrastructure with Adani Ports' strength in logistics and port management, we aim to revolutionize the way commodities are traded, stored, and managed.

This strategic partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations to integrate advanced technologies into their logistics and trading platforms and create synergies that will transform the commodities market ecosystem.