IIFL Samasta Finance standalone net profit declines 75.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.54% to Rs 669.93 croreNet profit of IIFL Samasta Finance declined 75.82% to Rs 34.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 141.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.54% to Rs 669.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 694.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales669.93694.49 -4 OPM %36.6157.71 -PBDT47.99189.94 -75 PBT42.92185.06 -77 NP34.19141.39 -76
