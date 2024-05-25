Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit rises 187.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.17% to Rs 210.18 croreNet profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell rose 187.66% to Rs 27.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 210.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.63% to Rs 86.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 872.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 854.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content